 PM Modi, Amit Shah among 40 BJP star campaigners in Himachal - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi, Amit Shah among 40 BJP star campaigners in Himachal

ByPress Trust of India
May 15, 2024 02:01 PM IST

Union ministers Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri to campaign for BJP candidates for the June 1 Lok Sabha election and assembly bypolls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be star campaigners for the BJP for the June 1 Lok Sabha election and assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to supporters as Union home minister Amit Shah looks on after the PM filed his nomination papers to recontest the parliamentary seat in Varanasi on Tuesday. (AFP Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to supporters as Union home minister Amit Shah looks on after the PM filed his nomination papers to recontest the parliamentary seat in Varanasi on Tuesday. (AFP Photo)

The BJP released its list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday. The list includes the names of Union ministers Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri besides chief ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), and former CMs Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Manohar Lal Khattar.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Union minister and Hamirpur BJP candidate Anurag Thakur has also been named a star campaigner along with the party’s Mandi nominee Kangana Ranaut and its candidates from Shimla and Kangra, Suresh Kashyap and Rajeev Bharadwaj, respectively.

Former state chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shanta Kumar and Jai Ram Thakur will be campaigning for the BJP candidates.

Recently elected Rajya Sabha member and former Congress leader Harsh Mahajan is also among the star campaigners.

Besides, party leaders Saudan Singh, Trilok Kapoor, Bihari Lal Sharma, Vandana Yogi, Pawan Kajal, Manoj Tiwari, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Siddharthan, Tejasvi Surya, Indu Goswami, Sikander Kumar, Shrikant Sharma, Avinash Rai Khanna and state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal have been named star campaigners for the party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / PM Modi, Amit Shah among 40 BJP star campaigners in Himachal

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On