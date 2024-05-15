PM Modi, Amit Shah among 40 BJP star campaigners in Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be star campaigners for the BJP for the June 1 Lok Sabha election and assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to supporters as Union home minister Amit Shah looks on after the PM filed his nomination papers to recontest the parliamentary seat in Varanasi on Tuesday. (AFP Photo)

The BJP released its list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday. The list includes the names of Union ministers Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri besides chief ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), and former CMs Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Manohar Lal Khattar.

Union minister and Hamirpur BJP candidate Anurag Thakur has also been named a star campaigner along with the party’s Mandi nominee Kangana Ranaut and its candidates from Shimla and Kangra, Suresh Kashyap and Rajeev Bharadwaj, respectively.

Former state chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shanta Kumar and Jai Ram Thakur will be campaigning for the BJP candidates.

Recently elected Rajya Sabha member and former Congress leader Harsh Mahajan is also among the star campaigners.

Besides, party leaders Saudan Singh, Trilok Kapoor, Bihari Lal Sharma, Vandana Yogi, Pawan Kajal, Manoj Tiwari, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Siddharthan, Tejasvi Surya, Indu Goswami, Sikander Kumar, Shrikant Sharma, Avinash Rai Khanna and state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal have been named star campaigners for the party.