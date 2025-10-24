PM Modi likely to inaugurate 1857 war memorial in November: Haryana minister

Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate Asia’s largest Martyrs’ Memorial, dedicated to the First War of Independence of 1857, being built in Ambala Cantonment in November.

Sprawled across 22 acres and built at a cost of ₹600 crore on NH-44, the grand structure has been named “Azadi Ki Pehli Ladai Ka Shaheedi Samarak”.

Vij said that the memorial is almost complete and will be inaugurated in the last week of November. “We have requested the Prime Minister that since this is such a large memorial, he should inaugurate it,” Vij told the reporters.

The minister said that the brutality that occurred during the first war of independence included people being tied to trees and shot, their heads crushed under axes, imprisonment for years, and the disbandment of many regiments.

“These stories remained unreported, so I fought for 20-25 years to bring the truth to light. I requested the government to build a Martyrs’ Memorial, and it is now almost complete,” he added.

Sources said that the Prime Minister is likely to visit Kurukshetra on November 25, observe the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, and also participate at the International Gita Mahotsav 2025 to be held from November 15 to December 5.

This time the main programmes of the festival will be organised from November 24 to December 1.

PM Modi is also likely to lay the foundation of the proposed Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra and inaugurate the Shaheedi Samarak of Ambala along with several other state projects. However, a final schedule is being prepared and yet to be issued.