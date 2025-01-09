PM Modi likely to inaugurate ‘Z Morh’ tunnel on January 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Kashmir next week to inaugurate Z Morh tunnel which is one of vital infrastructure projects on strategic Srinagar-Ladakh National highway (NH) and the second important tunnel after Zojila tunnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

After completion of the tunnels there will be all weather road connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of the country.

While the Z Morh tunnel was completed three months ago, the Zojila tunnel will be completed next year.

PM Modi will travel to Gagangeer on January 13, to inaugurate the tunnel. After the opening of this tunnel, a prominent tourist resort Sonmarg will remain open for the entire winter. The tourist resort used to get closed for winter months due to avalanches. J&K chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Wednesday evening hinted that Z Morh tunnel is being thrown open in coming days.

“J&K, especially central Kashmir, looks forward to the inauguration of a vital piece of infrastructure in the coming days. This asset will be a game changer for the expansion of winter tourism in the valley,” Omar wrote on X.

Though he didn’t mention that the PM will inaugurate the project. Sources, however said that PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the project on January 13 at Gagangeer.

The 6.5 kilometre Z morh tunnel is already completed and it could have been inaugurated by the end of this month. Around ₹2,716.90 crores were spent on this project. However, the attack by terrorists on workers on October 20 last year delayed the inauguration. Seven workers and staffers working on the tunnel project were killed in the attack.

After the attack, the security at the campsite of Zojila tunnel was enhanced, the 14. 5 kilometer long tunnel will be completed next year. Zojila tunnel which could get completed by 2026 and Z Morh are two big strategic infrastructure projects on Srinagar Leh National highway.