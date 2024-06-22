PM Modi’s remarks on statehood, early assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir evoke mixed reactions

Leader of most political parties in Kashmir have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held soon and plans are underway to restore its statehood in the near future evoked mixed reactions in the Union Territory. However, some parties have said the PM should have given time frame to end the ambiguity. Srinagar [Jammu and Kashmir], Jun 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the International Day of Yoga celebrations, at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo) (narendramodi website)

The Supreme Court had already asked the Centre and Election Commission of India to hold the assembly polls in J&K before September.

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar, though, welcomed that PM Modi has announced holding of elections and restoration of statehood but said there is still an ambiguity on actual dates. “Its good PM has also realised that downgrading of state into UT hasn’t been accepted by people. The PM is still not giving exact date for elections as well as restoration of statehood, though from day one they (Centre) has been saying that both assembly elections will be held and statehood restored.”

Peoples Democratic Party termed it as another jumla by PM Modi. “For last 5 years we have been hearing the same jumla. Elections and statehood by #Modi are just like 15 lakh in everyone’s bank account,” said Aditya Gupta, PDP youth vice-president.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the announcement has brought wave of hope among people in J&K.

‘Prime Minister’s announcement that preparations for the assembly elections have begun and that J&K will get back its statehood is highly significant. People have been eagerly waiting for the fulfilment of the promise for the restoration of statehood to J&K and their democratic right to choose their own representatives,” Altaf Bukhari wrote on social networking site X.

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azads party welcomed PM’s statement on elections and statehood in J&K. “We welcome PM Modi’s statement on conducting elections and restoring statehood in J&K. The recent participation in the Lok Sabha elections indicates that people are eager for change. This has been a long-standing desire and demand of the people. The government must also ensure peace and the smooth conduct of elections to fulfil the aspirations of the citizens,” said chief spokesperson DPAP Salman Nizami.

Congress spokesman Sheikh Amir said that they have been hearing these tall claims from years now. “The last assembly elections were held in J&K in 2014. If PM is serious, then they should be more practical and also as per directions of Supreme Court, the ECI should issue election notifications for assembly polls.