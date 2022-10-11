Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat from HP’s Una on October 13

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat from HP’s Una on October 13

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 11:32 PM IST

The PM will address a public meeting in Una and later fly to Chamba. The central government on Tuesday gave its final approval to the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited on October 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,923-crore bulk drug park and flag off Vande Bharat express from Una on Thursday. (HT file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of 1,923-crore bulk drug park and flag off Vande Bharat express from Una on Thursday. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of 1,923-crore bulk drug park and flag off Vande Bharat express from Una on Thursday.

The PM will address a public meeting in Una and later fly to Chamba. The central government on Tuesday gave its final approval to the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited on October 2.

The DPR submitted by the state was evaluated by IFCI Limited, the project management agency, and was presented before the scheme steering committee on October 8.

Major common infrastructure facilities being developed under the scheme include a common effluent treatment plant, storm water drain network, common solvent storage system, solvent recovery and distillation common warehouse, internal power distribution network and emergency response centre among others. Industrial units will be established on 894.64 acres of this park.

The central government on Tuesday conveyed its consent to chief secretary RD Dhiman.

The expected investment is 50,000 crore in and outside the park with employment opportunities for around 30,000 people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out