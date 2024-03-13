PM virtually lays foundation stones of railway projects for J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated and virtually laid foundation stones of several railways projects for Jammu and Kashmir. Narendra Modi (HT File)

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the PM for “revolutionising rail infrastructure and connectivity in J&K.

Modi laid foundation stone and dedicated railway projects worth over ₹85,000 crore.

He inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra at Srinagar railway station and Gati Shakti Terminal at Samba. Modi also dedicated One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls at Anantnag, Awantipora, Banihal, Baramulla, Budgam, Jammu, Qazigund, Katra, Srinagar, Bijbehara, Kathua, Pampore, Pattan, Kakapora, Panzgam, Sadoor and Mazhom railway stations and rail coach restaurant at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station.

“A significant day for railway connectivity & infrastructure in the country. Hon’ble PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji laid foundation stone, dedicated Railway projects worth over ₹85,000 crores that will shape the economic trajectory of various states and UTs,” Sinha said in a post on micro-blogging platform X.

They will promote rich heritage of these areas and it will also strengthen vocal for local and OSOP campaign, Sinha said.