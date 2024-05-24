PM will come only to praise Mandi, its food and leave, Vikramaditya Singh attacks Narendra Modi

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address an election rally in Mandi on Friday, Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said the PM will return to Delhi after discussing local cuisine and praising “sepu badi”, a staple of the region and Mandi only to forget about the state. Congress’ Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Vikramaditya Singh interacting with an elderly man during campaigning in Mandi. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The leader criticised the PM for failing to offer a single word of sympathy for the people affected by last year’s monsoon disaster in the state.

While campaigning in Nachan and Kanaid areas, Vikramaditya warned the voters to not fall for the PM’s grand statements and “jumlas”.

He also slammed his opponent and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut for using indecent language against him, saying, “On one hand, she is asking for votes by calling herself the daughter of Mandi, yet on the other hand, she is using language that no daughter of Mandi would use. She is insulting our culture and women, which is very sad.”