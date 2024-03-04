PM worried about the country, not polls: Anurag

Union minister for information and broadcasting and youth and sports affairs Anurag Thakur said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus was on the betterment of the country, and not on than election concerns. Union minister Anurag Thakur flags off a train to Haridwar at the Una railway station on Monday. (HT Photo)

In a visit to Hiamchal Pradesh, the minister participated in various events in Una and Hamirpur districts. He emphasised the global expectations vested in India and said, “The hopes of the entire world are pinned on India today.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Thakur, who is also the MP from Hamirpur, said that India was the “fastest-growing major economy” and expressed optimism about the country’s potential for further growth and development.

He inaugurated a post office building at Chowki Manyar, Una, and participated in Trinity Conference at Saloh. Later in the day, he flagged off a bike rally from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Una. He also flagged off an Haridwar-bound train from the Una Railway Station.

In Hamirpur, he attended a Pahadi Mahila Sangeet programme.

Anurag said, “The backbone of Himachali culture is our mothers, sisters and daughters, who keep it alive through folk songs, plays and stories from generation to generation. Women Pahari Music Competition has been started with this in mind, More than 15 programmes with over 10,000 participants make the competition a wonderful display of cultural heritage.”

Addressing the gathering during the bike rally, Anurag urged the people to be aware about helmets. The minister added that the youth present there were not only workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, but also brand ambassadors of drug de-addiction in the society.

‘Congress created situation of instability’

Talking to media on the sidelines of the music competition, he said that the situation of instability that has arisen in Himachal Pradesh has been created by the Congress.

He said that the people of the state were frustrated by to the false guarantees of the Congress. “Congress’s own MLAs were afraid to face the public as people were raising questions. The public is disappointed with the Congress,” he said.