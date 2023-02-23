Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PNB bank robbery: Accused deposited looted money in same Amritsar’s Kathu Nangal branch

PNB bank robbery: Accused deposited looted money in same Amritsar’s Kathu Nangal branch

ByAnil Sharma, Amritsar
Feb 23, 2023 01:29 AM IST

The disclosure came during the interrogation of the two accused — Laljit Singh (45) of Mahiya Lohara village falling under the Kathu Nangal police station and Gagandeep Singh (26) of Rishi Vihar locality in Amritsar city

Days after robbing 18 lakh cash at gunpoint from Punjab National Bank (PNB)’s Kathu Nangal village branch in December last year, one of the accused had deposited the looted money in his account in the same bank branch.

The police official said the process has begun to withdraw the money from the account for the recovery of the looted amount
The police official said the process has begun to withdraw the money from the account for the recovery of the looted amount

The startling disclosure came during the interrogation of the two accused — Laljit Singh (45) of Mahiya Lohara village falling under the Kathu Nangal police station and Gagandeep Singh (26) of Rishi Vihar locality in Amritsar city. The duo was arrested for February 16 PNB’s Rani Ka Bagh branch’s daylight robbery on Monday. The Rani Ka Bagh bank branch was robbed at gunpoint by the accused duo on February 16. They had decamped after looting 22 lakh.

The duo was arrested by a team led by deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar on Monday, and the looted 22 lakh was recovered.

The duo during their interrogation confessed that they had also looted cash from PNB’s Kathu Nangal village branch on December 19.

A senior police official, who is part of the investigation, said, “Accused Laljit had a bank account in the Kathu Nangal branch. On December 19, the money was looted from the bank branch. Laljit had given the looted money to someone for transferring the amount into his account in the same branch. 18 lakh was transferred into his account in the same branch on December 31.”

“Laljit, who is a farmer by profession, wanted to go abroad and had deposited the money to show it during his immigration process. Our teams are working to arrest the person who had transferred the online money into the accused’s account,” the officials said.

The official said the process has begun to withdraw the money from the account for the recovery of the looted amount. He said they have recovered 3 lakh more from the accused’s instance, and they suspect that the accused were involved in more such cases.

Police have also recovered the two-wheeler used while committing the robbery in the Kathu Nangal bank branch, besides recovering the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the crime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out