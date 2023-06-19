Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Juvenile among five held for theft in Chandigarh

Juvenile among five held for theft in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 19, 2023 01:01 AM IST

The accused were identified as Ravi Khan, alias Mulla, of Khuda Ali Sher Village, Subham, of Sector 15, Sumit Kohli, of Sector 15, and Sourav, of Sector 25, along with a Juvenile

Police have arrested five persons, including a juvenile, in three separate theft cases and recovered a stolen cooler, scooter and an LPG cylinder from their possession.

The accused were identified as Ravi Khan, alias Mulla, of Khuda Ali Sher Village, Subham, of Sector 15, Sumit Kohli, of Sector 15, and Sourav, of Sector 25, along with a Juvenile.

Gurbax Singh of Kishangarh village, Chandigarh, reported that two unknown persons, occupants of an auto-rickshaw, stole a cooler from his Lubana Farm House, Khudda Ali Sher, on Thursday. Ravi was arrested in the said case.

In another case, a female resident of, Sector 15A, reported that two unknown persons stole an LPG gas cylinder from the kitchen on the first floor of her house on June 8. Police arrested Shubham and Sumit in this case.

In the third case, a female resident, of Jhuggi, DBC, Sector 25, reported that an unknown person decamped with a pair of gold earrings, a black colour purse containing some cash and documents, and utensils from the house between June 14 and 15. Later, police nabbed Sourav along with a 14 years-old juvenile in the case.

Police said all the accused are drug addicts

