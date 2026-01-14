Police arrest grandson, two others for murder of elderly couple in Karnal

A day after an elderly couple was found murdered in Karnal, the police on Tuesday arrested the grandson of the deceased along with his two aides for the crime, officials said. The arrested accused with police on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as victim’s grandson Ravinder, of Assandh, Gulshan and Pradeep, both from Jaisinghpura village of Karnal, a police spokesperson said.

All were presented before a court and sent to two days of police remand, the spokesperson added.

On Monday morning, the bodies of Hari Singh, 80, a scrap dealer and nambardar and his wife Leela Wati, 75, were found with their limbs bound and mouths taped by, at their house near the BDPO office in Assandh town.

Prima facie police suspected personal enmity and ruled out burglary as no valuables were missing.

The truth came to light after the police questioned Ravinder on Monday night, who confessed to the crime, Assandh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gorakhpal Rana said.

Addressing the media, Rana said that the grandson along with his two accomplices was arrested following the revelation. “He lured the other two men on the pretext of theft at the house. They all entered the house at night, assaulted the elderly couple and then murdered them by strangulation before fleeing the scene. It also came to light that as the accused were covering their faces, Leela Wati even cried for help, calling the name of Ravinder, lest she knew it was her grandson behind the mask,” he added.

The DSP further revealed that Ravinder, the prime accused, was a drug addict and use to roam around in a priest’s attire. “Ravinder committed the crime under the influence. He was not working anywhere and just roamed around like a baba. He and his father (victim’s elder son) had taken a loan of ₹7 lakh and ₹4 lakh, respectively, which was repaid by Hari Singh, along with some other payments. In total, the victim had paid ₹15 lakh on their behalf. The victim used to ask for his money. Ravinder even aimed to grab the house to build a temple and also continue with his scrap business,” the DSP added.

During the remand, the investigators will recreate the crime scene and further question them to probe the involvement of other family members in the double murder, if any, the police said.