History-sheeter held for snatching gold chain in Chandigarh’s Dhanas

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 13, 2023 11:42 PM IST

The accused was earlier arrested in eight cases, including burglary, vehicle theft, trespass and assault cases, by Chandigarh Police

Two weeks after a man snatched the gold mangalsutra of a woman in Dhanas on April 29, the police have cracked the case with the arrest of the accused, who they said is a history-sheeter.

In a joint operation carried out by the teams of crime branch and Sarangpur police station, the accused identified as Bharat, alias Pikachu, 20, of EWS, Dhanas, was caught near the Community Centre in Dhanas on Friday.

On May 10, police had registered a snatching case against unidentified accused following the complaint of Aarti of Sector 25-D, Chandigarh.

Aarti, in her complaint, had said that on April 29 when she visited Dhanas for some work, a miscreant came near her, snatched her mangalsutra and fled the spot.

Besides snatching the gold chain of the woman, the accused was also involved in a burglary case.

During police remand, the accused disclosed that he broke into a house in Dhanas and stole a cylinder along with a LED. A case in this regard was registered at the Sarangpur police station on May 10.

The accused was previously arrested in eight cases, including burglary, vehicle theft, trespass and assault cases, by Chandigarh Police.

Topics
arrest police accused burglary + 2 more
arrest police accused burglary + 1 more
