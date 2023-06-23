Three held for robbing Chandigarh residents at knifepoint

Police have arrested three persons for allegedly being involved in robbing people at knifepoint. The accused have been arrested in connection to a case registered on complaint of Amarjeet Pandey of Burail. (iStock)

The accused arrested have been identified as Aniket Bagdari, 23, Kapil, 23, and Pawan, 22, all residents of Sector 25.

With the arrests, police claim to have solved two cases and recovered a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and the knife used in the crime. The accused were produced before a local court and sent to one-day police remand.

The accused have been arrested in connection to a case registered on complaint of Amarjeet Pandey of Burail. He said in the complaint that on June 20, at about 4.25 am, he was returning home on his bicycle. As he reached sector 32/33 dividing road, two persons came on a motorcycle and stopped him. They snatched his bag on knifepoint. It had ₹500 and important documents. Police had registered a case under Section 397 of IPC.

Police, after scanning CCTV footage, arrested Kapil and Aniket. Pawan was later arrested after getting information from the accused. During questioning, Kapil and Aniket told the police that they had robbed another man on sector 19-27 light point on June 16. The complainant in this case was Badari Saha of Burail. He has alleged that the accused took ₹4,500.

