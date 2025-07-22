Police attach property of notorious peddler in Srinagar

Police on Monday attached property worth crores under the NDPS Act in Srinagar, said a spokesperson, terming it as another significant move to combat the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking. He said that acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, Police formally seized and attached the immovable property as per the due legal process. (FileR)

Police spokesperson said that in Srinagar a residential property worth approximately ₹1.5 crore under the NDPS Act was attached on Monday.

“The attached property comprises a two-storeyed residential house along with 1 kanal 4 marlas land, belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Budoo Bagh Khanyar, Srinagar, as per revenue documents. It is in the possession of his son namely Suhail Ahmed Bhat, who is a notorious drug peddler, and he is involved in case under section 8/21, 29 of NDPS Act of Khanyar police station,” the spokesman said, adding that the accused has a history of involvement in drug peddling, primarily targeting local youth, thereby posing a grave threat to public health and safety. Investigations have revealed the aforementioned property was acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.

He said that acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, Police formally seized and attached the immovable property as per the due legal process. “The property cannot be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior approval from the competent authority.”