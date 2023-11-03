Police attach two houses for sheltering militants in south Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached two houses of two south Kashmir residents in the past two days on the orders of competent authorities for providing shelter to militants, officials said on Thursday. Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached two houses of two south Kashmir residents in the past two days on the orders of competent authorities for providing shelter to militants, officials said on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representational image)

While a house belonging to an alleged militant associate was attached in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Thursday, another house was attached in Kulgam district on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said that they along with the concerned magistrate executed the order of attachment of house of militant associate Azad Ahmad Teeli at Beighpora, Awantipora, today in the presence of village elders, a day after an order by the special court, Pulwama.

“The house owner Azad Ahmad Teeli was arrested in case FIR No 58/2020 of police station Awantipora and chargesheet was produced against him under section 19 UAPA for willfully providing shelter to two killed terrorists, including the then self-styled chief commander of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen Reyaz Naikoo alias Zubair-Ul-Islam,” the spokesperson said.

The house was attached under section 33 of the UAPA which mandates attachment proceedings even after presentation of chargesheet, if not done during investigation, making it the first kind of this case by J&K Police.

On Wednesday, the court of special judge, Pulwama, had ordered police for attachment of property of Azad Ahmad Teli under sections 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 16, 18, 19, 20 & 48 UAP Act in the case filed in Awantipora police station.

“The case was taken up in open court. The case stands registered with regard to anti-terrorist operation between security forces and terrorists at Beighpora Awantipora in the residential house of Azad Ahmad Teli in which two terrorists namely Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo and Adil Ahmad Bhat, both affiliated with proscribed terrorist outfit HM were neutralised,” the spokesperson said.

The accused Azad Ahmad Teli was arrested in the instant case on June 01, 2020, for willfully harbouring the two militants and the case was subsequently challenged against Azad Ahmad and the slain militants. Naikoo and his associate were killed in an encounter with security forces in Beighpora on May 06, 2020.

Meanwhile, the police also attached a residential house allegedly used by militants in Kulgam district after obtaining legal sanction from division commissioner, Kashmir.

“Police in Kulgam have attached the residential house of Sanaullah Mir of Turigam after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities (divisional commissioner, Kashmir) dated October 31. The said house was linked in case of FIR No.10/2023 under sections 302, 307 RPC, 7/27 Arms act, 13, 16, 18, 19, 20, 38, 39 UAPA in which three hard-core terrorists were neutralised in an encounter,” the police spokesperson said.

The police said that police deputy superintendent Aman Kumar Thakur and army jawan Soumveer were killed while fighting with militants during the said encounter at Turigam in February 2019.

