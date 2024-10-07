Police books unidentified for breaking in post office

Station house officer (SHO) Mataur inspector Amandeep Tarika confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 305 (theft) and 62 (attempt to commit offences punishable by imprisonment) of the BNS against unknown persons
Police have booked unidentified persons for breaking in at the India Post Office in Phase 7 market on Monday morning. The incident came to light when staff members discovered the broken locks.
The staff immediately notified higher officials and the police. While a formal complaint was lodged, the post office staff did not disclose whether any items were stolen or damaged during the incident.
A staff member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “When I arrived in the morning, the locks were broken. We immediately informed our seniors and the police.”
The break-in led to the suspension of operations for the entire day causing inconvenience to public.
Station house officer (SHO) Mataur inspector Amandeep Tarika confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 305 (theft) and 62 (attempt to commit offences punishable by imprisonment) of the BNS against unknown persons.