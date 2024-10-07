Menu Explore
Police books unidentified for breaking in post office

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 08, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Police have booked unidentified persons for breaking in at the India Post Office in Phase 7 market on Monday morning. The incident came to light when staff members discovered the broken locks.

The break-in led to the suspension of operations for the entire day causing inconvenience to public (iStock)
The break-in led to the suspension of operations for the entire day causing inconvenience to public (iStock)

The staff immediately notified higher officials and the police. While a formal complaint was lodged, the post office staff did not disclose whether any items were stolen or damaged during the incident.

A staff member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “When I arrived in the morning, the locks were broken. We immediately informed our seniors and the police.”

The break-in led to the suspension of operations for the entire day causing inconvenience to public.

Station house officer (SHO) Mataur inspector Amandeep Tarika confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 305 (theft) and 62 (attempt to commit offences punishable by imprisonment) of the BNS against unknown persons.

