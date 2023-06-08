Bootlegging racket busted in Amritsar, 102 cartons recovered

The Pathankot police busted a module of illegal liquor and recovered 102 cartons of liquor. The police have has also arrested the kingpin, Tilak Raj of Sujanpur. The police with the accused and the seized liquor cartons.

The accused was apprehended in a joint operation conducted by the Sujanpur police and the Excise Department, under the supervision of Dharkalan deputy superintendent of police Rajinder Minhas.

SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said it was brought to the attention of the Sujanpur police that a large stock of counterfeit liquor, collected from various regions, was being sold in Sujanpur and surrounding areas. Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Sujanpur SHO Anil Powar and the Excise Department was dispatched to a private car parking space in Sujanpur.

Upon arrival, the police party found a huge cache of illicit liquor. The suspects, Tilak Raj and Rohit, alias Annu, were involved in the fraudulent removal of holograms and bar codes from bottles, deceiving innocent consumers by passing off the counterfeit liquor as genuine. While Tilak Raj was apprehended, his accomplice managed to flee the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused at Sujanpur police station under Sections 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act.

The apprehended accused will be presented before a regional court, where his remand will be sought to quiz him about his network and investigate his connections both upstream and downstream.