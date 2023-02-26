Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police file chargesheet in Sector-39 gangrape case

Police file chargesheet in Sector-39 gangrape case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 26, 2023 04:02 AM IST

The accused, Parvinder Pal Singh and Jasvinder Singh, alias Sunny, are facing seven sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 376D (gangrape); the hearings will start from March 6

Nearly two months after a 26-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh was gang-raped by two men in Sector 39, the local police on Saturday filed the chargesheet against the accused in a local court

The accused had spiked the victim’s food, due to which she lost consciousness. Later,the woman managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police at the Sector-29 station in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused had spiked the victim’s food, due to which she lost consciousness. Later,the woman managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police at the Sector-29 station in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Parvinder Pal Singh and Jasvinder Singh, alias Sunny, are facing seven sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 376D (gangrape). The hearings will start from March 6.

According to the complaint, she had come to Mohali to look for a job in December 2022 and came in touch with Jasvinder. She had alleged that Jasvinder took her to Parminder’s rented accommodation in Sector 39, where they kept her captive and gang-raped her for four days.

The duo had spiked her food, due to which lost consciousness. After she managed to escape, she had lodged a complaint with the police at the Sector-29 station. The two accused were later arrested by the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out