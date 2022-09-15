Police finds money link in Moose Wala’s killing to Rajasthan

Punjab police have found that the financial help in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder came from Rajasthan. After getting leads on the financial help and weapons used in the singer’s murder, Mansa police on Thursday dispatched three teams to Rajasthan and West Bengal.

As per information, during the interrogation of sixth shooter Deepak Mundi, who was arrested from the Nepal-West Bengal border, the special investigation team (SIT) probing Moose Wala’s murder got crucial information on the remaining weapons, persons who sheltered the accused in helping him to evade police for over 100 days.

The police have also found out that the shooters got all kinds of help for Moose Wala’s murder from Rajasthan including the money. Following this more arrests are expected in the murder case of the singer.

Mundi, who was a part of the shooters’ Haryana module that killed the singer, and his two associates – Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker – were nabbed in a joint operation of Punjab Police, Delhi Police and central agencies.

An officer privy to the development said that two teams have been sent to Rajasthan, while another team is on the way to West Bengal. “Mundi stayed in Haryana and then moved towards West Bengal making stops in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. During interrogation, some leads have been established which include that all kinds of help came from Rajasthan. Even money after the murder was delivered to shooters from Rajasthan. The weapons used by Mundi are suspected to be hidden near the Nepal border in Darjeeling as he was to cross the border so abandoned the weapons,” he added.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of SIT confirming that teams have been sent to other states said it is part of the investigation and teams were sent to corroborate the information given by the accused in the custody.

Punjab police has claimed that Mundi along with two other was trying to flee to Nepal with a plan to reach Myanmar, Thailand via ground route from where they were planning to go Dubai on fake passports.

Police further claimed that Mundi and Pandit had been staying together and were constantly shifting their locations on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is the main conspirator in Moose Wala’s murder case. On May 29, six shooters had gunned down Moose Wala when he, along with his cousin and a friend, was driving to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 km away from the singer’s native village Moosa. Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON