Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Police officers on civil posts being shifted: Vij

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 02, 2025 06:26 AM IST

He said that both police and civil officers have different sets of training, however, some people (from the police) manipulated their way into civil positions.

Energy minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that police officers with civil postings in transport department, also held by him, are being transferred out.

Recently, IPS-officer Virk was removed as principal secretary (transport) during the statewide restructuring and was transferred to the sports department. (HT File)

“I wrote a letter highlighting that this is not right. They (from the police) cannot understand the working structure (of the civil) and should be removed. Many have been removed. Navdeep Virk, who was head of the department, along with some inspectors have been removed and same will follow on some DSP-rank officers,” he added.

Recently, IPS-officer Virk was removed as principal secretary (transport) during the statewide restructuring and was transferred to the sports department.

Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka took over as additional chief secretary (ACS) of the department.

The development in the present government under chief minister Nayab Saini is being viewed as a reversal of the previous regime under Manohar Lal Khattar.

Following arrests by the state vigilance bureau (now anti-corruption bureau) in several regional transport authorities (RTA) particularly in Panchkula, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Ambala, Khattar, had appointed senior cops into the department, then held by Ballabgarh MLA Moolchand Sharma.

Infact, an Indian forest officer (IFS) was deputed as district transport authority in Yamunanagar.

