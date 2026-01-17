Police raid counterfeit medicine units in Zirakpur; 1 factory sealed

In a major crackdown on the manufacture of counterfeit pharmaceuticals, the Mohali police on Friday raided two factories in Zirakpur, leading to the recovery of a large quantity of fake and substandard products. Following the inspection, the factory was sealed after authorities found glaring violations of government norms and licensing conditions. (HT Photo for representation)

Acting on a specific tip-off, police teams first raided a facility named ‘Renost Care’. “The unit was engaged in the illegal manufacturing of a wide range of products within a godown area, including nutraceuticals, allopathic medicines, ayurvedic formulations, food supplements, and beauty products. Upon checking, we discovered loose tablets in drums and found that the firm was randomly printing expiry dates on the manufactured tablets and bottles,” said ASP Gazalpreet Kaur.

She added, “Besides tablets, the unit was manufacturing oils and syrups without any valid permissions. Given the seriousness of the matter, the district food safety officer and district ayurvedic officer were immediately called to the spot to inspect the seized material. The joint operation continued for nearly six hours, during which both departments collected multiple samples of medicines and other products for further testing. Following the inspection, the factory was sealed after authorities found glaring violations of government norms and licensing conditions.”

“During the investigation, it was discovered that another unit, ‘Vatave’, was also involved in manufacturing similar products without complete permissions. Although the firm held some licenses, they lacked all permissions. They were manufacturing medicines and other consumables in grossly unhygienic conditions, without adhering to prescribed safety and quality standards,” Kaur said. She added that the food safety and ayurvedic departments will submit their reports soon, after which the owners of the units will be booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Legal action will proceed in accordance with the law.