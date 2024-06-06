Police staff made to work at homes, Chandigarh DGP warns of action

Cracking the whip on unauthorised attachment of police personnel, including constables and home guard volunteers, to residences of senior officials, the Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) ordered their immediate removal from such duties. As per police sources, around 300 police personnel were found attached to deputy superintendents of police and inspectors. (HT File)

The development comes after it was found that many of these personnel were attached with senior cops without any official authorisation.

“It has come to my notice that certain police personnel, including constables and home guard volunteers, have been attached to various units/premises, including residences, without any authorisation. All personnel attached without proper authorisation must be relieved from such duties immediately,” the order from DGP, Chandigarh read.

As per police sources, around 300 police personnel were found attached to deputy superintendents of police and inspectors. Around three to four unauthorised attachments were found working in police stations or residences with each of these cops. Some of them were even working for as long as five years at a particular unit without any official orders.

The directive further held the supervisory officers responsible for ensuring that no unauthorised attachments occur within their units. They were futher instructed to conduct continuous monitoring and periodic checks to identify any such violations.

“Strict disciplinary action will be taken against officers found to have unauthorised personnel attached to their units,” the DGP’s directive read. Additionally, the salaries of such unauthorised personnel will be recovered from the officers concerned.

The notice warns of stringent consequences for non-compliance.

Home guard volunteers are temporary staff who are attached with the police department on contractual basis. They are intended to assist local police in daily operations at police stations, patrolling duties, traffic duties, PCR units, and other departmental functions. They also provide support to local police upon request during situations like protests, strikes, roadblocks, processions, demolition drives, etc.

DGP Surendra Singh Yadav said, “This is being done as a part of a manpower audit to identify where all the home guard volunteers are posted.”