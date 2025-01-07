Chandigarh, Police used tear gas shells and a water cannon to prevent the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha activists from heading towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence here on Tuesday. Police use tear gas shells, water cannon against Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protesters in Chandigarh

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha activists also clashed with the police personnel at Sector 43 near Chandigarh bus stand, leading to injuries to a few policemen, including a police inspector.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, which is seeking the release of 'Bandi Singhs' , had planned to march towards the Punjab chief minister's residence.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered in Mohali on the second anniversary of the morcha.

Meanwhile, jailed radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh said that he was placed under house arrest in Amritsar by the Punjab Police.

Tarsem Singh was to participate in the programme of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha in Chandigarh.

Barricades had been erected at several Chandigarh-Mohali border points to prevent the protesters from marching towards the chief minister's residence in Chandigarh.

Several entry and exit points of Chandigarh were fortified.

When some protesters tried to force their way through the barricades at the Chandigarh-Mohali border point near YPS chowk, the police lobbed tear gas shells and used a water cannon to disperse them.

Many protesters managed to enter Chandigarh through Sector 53 and reached Sector 43 and squatted on the road, forcing the police to divert traffic.

The protesters clashed with the police personnel, resulting in injuries to a few policemen. The police also used cane charge and detained several protesters.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been laying a siege along Sector 52-53, Chandigarh and YPS Chowk in Mohali since January 7, 2023.

The morcha is seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, claiming that they are lodged in different jails despite completing their sentences.

The protesters are also demanding justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents in Faridkot.

