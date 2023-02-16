Political parties band together against J&K eviction drive

As public unease about eviction drives launched by the J&K administration is growing with every passing day, leaders of all political outfits, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are on the same page and want the government to regularise the land which is under illegal occupation of people, especially the poor.

Almost all political parties have held protests across the UT against the anti-encroachment drive and blamed the administration for “deliberately” targeting the poor, who possess a small portion of the government’s land.

In the last few weeks, hundreds of families and several shop owners have found their names on the lists doing rounds on social media platforms with a warning of demolition. Though the J&K administration has clarified that it has not issued any such lists, it hasn’t done much to allay the fears of residents. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has, however, maintained that the common man “won’t be touched”.

“The government should regularise the state land across J&K, not only the chunks belonging to the poor. The government will also earn revenue while people would heave of sigh of relief,” said Altaf Bukhari, president of the Apni Party. His party has been holding protests across the UT, asking the government to end the anti-encroachment drive.

PDP additional spokesperson Rafeeq Rather asked if the government land has been regularised in other states, why the administration is not doing it here? “Even in Jammu, many residential colonies which have come up on the state land have been regularised. This eviction drive seems selective as not a single house or business establishment other than that of a particular community has been touched,” he claimed.

NC’s vice-president Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone of the People’s Conference in their recent press conferences have also asked the government to regularise the colonies and land under illegal occupation.

BJP’s state spokesperson Altaf Thakur reiterated the LG’s stance and said that the poor won’t be harmed. “The government is only after big land sharks and there is a clear direction from LG Sinha that poor people shouldn’t be touched. I think the government will come up with a plan for this, but it might take some time.”

On Wednesday, Congress’ local president Vikar Rasool Wani had termed the demolition drive “another assault” on Jammu and Kashmir and demanded an immediate end to this “anti-people move”.

As per sources in the J&K government, it’s mulling to provide some relief to the people with small landholdings. “The deliberations are going on and there may be an announcement soon,” said a senior J&K official, who didn’t wish to be named.