Political parties give go-bye to farm issues, farmers unhappy

As the electioneering to the Lok Sabha has gained momentum in the state, farmers in Himachal Pradesh are unhappy over their issues being ignored by the parties.

Sanyukt Kisan Manch, a conglomerate of the 14 farm organisations, held a meeting in Shimla to discuss farm-related issues and draw the attention of the political parties toward the core issue being faced by farmers of the fruit and vegetable growing regions.

Central to the discussions was the escalating crisis being faced by farmers and apple growers, prompting a call to action to spotlight these challenges in the upcoming elections. Concerns over diminishing production coupled with inadequate market prices, underscored the urgency for policy intervention to safeguard the livelihoods of countless families reliant on these sectors.

The ₹6,000 crore Himachal’s apple industry, a vital pillar of the state’s economy, is now under threat as foreign apples, notably those from Iran entering via Afghanistan, flood the market. For years, apple growers have implored the governments to raise import duties on apples to a staggering 100%, but instead, they find themselves incensed by the recent reduction.

Annually, India imports apples from around 44 countries, with prominent sources including Iran, Turkey, Chile, Washington, Italy, France, and New Zealand. Notably, China, which was once a significant supplier, now faces an import ban. These countries subject their apple exports to an import duty of 50%, although Washington’s apples, for instance, face a duty as high as 75% an increase implemented in 2018.

Representatives of horticulturists emphasise that, as per World Trade Organisation agreements, import duties can legally reach up to 75%. However, the current 50% import duty is considered insufficient to shield Himachali apples from the growing foreign competition, thereby intensifying the challenge posed by overseas apples.

Apple is the main crop grown in Shimla, Kinnaur, Mandi, Chamba, Solan and Kullu districts. Farmers accentuate that political parties pay attention to the farm industry crisis; Sanyukt Kisan Manch expressed concern over declining apple productivity in the state. The Apple Growers Association has repeatedly stressed the government for research and studies to ascertain the factors leading to the decline in Apple productivity. “The meeting was convened to discuss the livelihood issues before the apple growers,” said Sanyukt Kisan Manch Convener Harish Chauhan. “The farming cost has increased manifolds but the fruit growers do not get fair prices for their produce,” he added.

The reduction in import duties made by many countries resulted in losses for the farmers. “Due to the Free Trade Agreements (FTA) made by the government with various countries and recently the central government reduced the import duty on American apples from 70% to 50%, a large number of apples from abroad came to various markets of the country. Due to this apple growers and traders have suffered huge losses this year despite less crop. Naturally, it will have a widespread impact on the next year’s crop as well,” said co-convenor of the manch Sanjay Chauhan.

“It was decided in the meeting that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Sanyukt Kisan Manch will prepare this demand manifesto and will put it before all the political parties contesting the elections and only those who include it in their manifesto will have the support of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch in these elections,” said Chauhan adding, “United Kisan Manch has given memorandums and demands to Prime Minister Modi and his ministers several times, but none of the demands have been accepted till date.”