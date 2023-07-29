Jammu and Kashmir can’t be run via remote control, say Opposition parties

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for “inordinate delay” in holding assembly elections in the region. “The region cannot be run through a remote control from Delhi,” the parties said. HT Image

Speaking at a discussion on “Jammu and Kashmir - The way forward” organised by Centre for Peace and Progress, former legislator of the CPI (M), MY Tarigami said, “Once a historic state, J&K is fighting for its survival today. In 1927 Dogra rulers had given us nine rights. They were the ones who had introduced the concept of permanent residency in J&K to safeguard the citizens.Today, we are seeking what the Dogra rulers and the Indian Constitution had given us.”

Tarigami asked why Jammu and Kashmir has been deprived of its rights.

“We have challenged August 5, 2019, decision in the Supreme Court and we urge the apex court to uphold what was given to us under the constitution. That’s the way forward,” he said.

He said the people have high hopes from the Supreme Court and believe that it will uphold the Constitution by providing them justice.

Several petitions challenging the Centre’s decision have been filed in the court. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will conduct day-to-day hearings on the petitions from August 2.

Later, talking to media, he raised questions over a bill seeking reservation of two seats for Kashmiri Pandits and one for PoK refugees.

“Delimitation exercise was conducted recently. Can’t they be accommodated in it. The move is against the aspirations of the Pandits and PoK refugees…this is not their empowerment”, he said.

Tarigami said that since August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has been pushed into a political uncertainty.

“We have many riddles. There is a political uncertainty. There is only one region in India today, which has no elected government in the past over five years. Legislative assembly has not been elected even after five years,” he said.

Besides, Tarigami, the discussion was attended by National Conference (NC) Jammu provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, Panthers Party president Harsh Dev Singh, Shiv Sena-BST’s Manish Saini, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Varinder Singh Sonu and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Shah.

Panthers Party president Harsh Dev Singh said, “We are witness to a proxy rule for the last five years which needs to be put to an end. Jammu and Kashmir cannot be run through a remote control from Delhi.”

NC leader Rattan Lal Gupta claimed the people of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering immensely due to lack of accountability, basic facilities, inflation and growing unemployment.

“The restoration of the pre-August 2019 position and a popular government is the key to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Manish Saini of the Shiv Sena-BST said, “The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir is directionless and all its claims post August 2019 have proved to be a hoax.” “Narco-terrorism has emerged as a major challenge with more and more youths falling prey to the menace. Kashmiri Pandits are still waiting for their return to the valley as the government has failed to create a secure atmosphere for them,” he said.

Awami National Conference’s Muzaffar Shah accused the BJP of pitting Gujjars and Bakarwals against the Pahari community by bringing a bill in Parliament to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the latter.

“Reservation is the right of any deprived community but the way they are doing it is dividing people. Such decisions should be left to the assembly and the popular government,” he said.

It may be stated here that on June 19, 2018, the last elected government of the PDP and BJP had ceased after the latter had pulled out of the alliance citing deteriorating security situation.