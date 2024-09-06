Political savvy Haryana sporting icons have little to show on poll turf

Haryana, a sports powerhouse, is also known for its politically savvy sportspersons. Though a number of medal-winning sportspersons from Haryana who have done well on the world stage have taken the electoral plunge after being wooed by political parties, there are only a few success stories. The BJP has so far declared two sportspersons - Aarti Singh Rao, an international skeet shooter and daughter of union minister Rao Inderjit Singh and Deepak Hooda, former captain of national kabaddi team, as party candidate from Ateli and Meham assembly constituencies respectively for the 2024 polls. (HT File)

While 2008 Olympic bronze winning pugilist Vijender Singh unsuccessfully contested from South Delhi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, Commonwealth gold winning grappler Babita Phogat, fielded by the BJP in 2019 assembly polls from Dadri constituency, lost badly.

London Olympics bronze medal winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt who twice contested from Baroda assembly seat in 2019 and again in a 2020 byelection was defeated. Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma who contested as a BSP candidate in 2009 Lok Sabha polls lost from Faridabad.

A few success stories from Haryana stable

The only success a renowned sportsperson, fielded by a political party for his sporting achievements, achieved on Haryana soil is former national hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

Singh, who as a BJP candidate, won in 2019 from Pehowa assembly seat was appointed as a minister in Manohar Lal Khattar government. However, following a sexual harassment case registered by Chandigarh Police against him, he was divested of the sports portfolio. The BJP has not given a party ticket to him for 2024 assembly polls.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist in discuss throw, Krishna Poonia, did not test political waters in Haryana but in 2018 won from Sadulpur assembly constituency in Rajasthan on a Congress ticket. She lost to Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Jaipur rural constituency.

BJP, Cong nominations for 2024 polls

Strictly speaking, Aarti has made it to the contest purely because of her lineage and her father’s influence.

Deepak Hooda, the former national kabaddi team captain, comes from Chamaria village in Rohtak which incidentally also comes under Garhi-Sampla Kiloi assembly seat represented by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. His wife Sweety Boora is an international boxer. Deepak and his wife were once considered close to former chief minister but switched sides over to join the BJP six months ago. Deepak says said that he was impressed by BJP government as it did a lot for the sports fraternity. “My nomination from Meham is a tribute for all sportspersons,’’ Deepak said.

The Congress is also contemplating to field wrestler Vinesh Phogat for the 2024 assembly polls. Both Vinesh and fellow grappler Bajrang Punia met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Independent journalist Saurabh Duggal says that sports icons enjoy an advantage of attracting crowds. “However, whether those crowds will translate into votes is rather questionable. Going by the track record of sportspersons who entered electoral arena, it seems the vote conversion rate is poor. Probably, they are unable to feel the pulse of people and have no exposure in public dealing,’’ Duggal says.

Former India hockey captain Pargat Singh is probably an exception. “He did reasonably well winning in 2022 Punjab assembly polls. And he continues to be politically relevant as he learnt public dealing being a former sports director in Punjab government,’’ says a political expert.