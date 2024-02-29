Political turmoil in Himachal: Rival Congress groups face-off in Dharamshala

As Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma was disqualified along with other five Congress MLAs, the news sent reverberations in his constituency and even led to a face-off between his supporters and the supporters of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Ministers and MLAs leave Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s residence after a meeting, in Shimla on Thursday. (PTI)

The Congress workers, who supported CM Sukhu, gathered at Kacheri market in support of the government’s decision to disqualify the 6 MLAs who had cross-voted in favour of the BJP in Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday. They raised slogans in favour of the party and CM Sukhu and also criticised the six MLAs, including Sudhir Sharma, for cross-voting against their own party candidate.

However, the situation heated up after the supporters of Sudhir Sharma also started gathering at the spot. They raised slogans in support of Sharma. The rival groups later indulged in a face-off and a minor scuffle. However, the situation was defused by the police personnel.

Puneet Malhi, secretary-cum-media coordinator of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, said they welcome the decision of disqualification of the six MLAs. “Those who conspired to topple the state Congress government have now been completely exposed. Party workers and the public will never forgive such leaders who betray the party for their own benefit. The Sukhu government is working with full strength in the state and will successfully complete its tenure of five years,” he said.

He also said strict action should be taken by the chief minister and the Congress high command against the leaders within the party who are harming the party. “Such decisive measures will deter future attempts to harm the Congress for personal gain and unfair advantages,” he said.