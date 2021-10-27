Politics of hate is shielding communal elements: Farooq

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday urged the party cadre to gear up for the challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir, cautioning to maintain vigil against the elements inimical to religious harmony and unity.

“Enemies of people in general and the National Conference in particular are spreading hate to divide the society, which has withstood all these machinations with courage and fortitude in the past,” he said while addressing a rally at the border township of Surankote in Poonch.

He asked the cadre to further intensify their mass contact, fan out in their areas and generate awareness among the people against divisive agenda of disruptive forces, which are exploiting the sentiments of the people on the basis of religion and region.

“There is no threat to any religion and if there is a danger to anything at all, it is the politics of hate, which has been serving as a shield to communal elements,” he said and added that the politics of mistrust and suspicion will take a toll on the nation.

He said that attempts of dividing the people of J&K were not new.

Mehbooba has a Talibani ideology: J&K BJP chief

Various social, religious and political organisations on Tuesday celebrated Accession Day.

A large number of people converged at Maharaja Hari Singh Park to pay their respects to the visionary ruler.

J&K BJP led by its president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders also celebrated the historic day and were joined by Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

Raina reacted to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s statement supporting those who celebrated Pakistan’s T20 victory against India in Srinagar.

“She has a Talibani ideology. Anyone who celebrated Pakistan’s recent win over India in a T20 World Cup match would be jailed for conspiring against the country,” he said.

“Some leaders need security cover and are protected round-the-clock by our forces but their hearts beat for Pakistan. Mehbooba is of Talibani ideology and she is answerable to the people for supporting an enemy nation which is pushing armed terrorists, conspiring against us and bleeding J&K. She has committed a grave sin,” he said.

Centre for Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir Studies also celebrated the 75th Accession Day at University of Jammu.

The J&K High Court Bar Association under the leadership of its Jammu president MK Bhardwaj also celebrated the day.