Poll prep in full swing in J&K
Though the poll dates are yet to be announced in Jammu and Kashmir, preparation is in full swing for the first assembly elections post-revocation of the Article 370.
For the last one week, deputy commissioners, who have also been nominated as DEOs of their respective districts, are busy holding meetings to finalise on special summary revision (SSR) of photo electoral rolls that needs to be completed before October.
If sources are to be believed, the elections could take place either in December or early next year. Several top government officials have dropped hints that the elections could be held in the coming months. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, too, have hinted about elections in the UT.
As per officials, the preparation to train government employees to operate EVMs and VVPTs is about to begin in all districts.
A workshop on first-level checking of EVMs and VVPATs will be held in Srinagar next week that will be presided over by a team from the election commission and attended by DEOs and their deputies from 10 districts.
“In order to review the preparations for the conduct of workshop on first-level checking of EVMs and VVPATs scheduled to be held at SKICC on July 27, all district election officers and deputy district election officers of all 10 districts, including Srinagar, are participating in the day-long workshop,” a J&K government spokesperson said, adding that a team of officers from the election commission, including director (EVMs) S Sunder Rajan, secretary Madhusudan Gupta and under secretary OP Sahani, besides representatives from the Electronics Corporation of India Limited, including DGM PC Mandal, will be participating in the workshop.
Earlier, the poll panel had asked the officials to complete electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir and added that the draft rolls should be prepared by August 31.
In May, the delimitation commission had submitted the final report to the government which was accepted. The Commission had been assigned the task of redrawing the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in J&K following revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A that paved way for the J&K Reorganisation Act in 2019.
Union home minister Amit Shah had already said that after fresh delimitation, elections will be held in J&K.
Even the mainstream political parties too have started gearing up for the upcoming polls by holding rallies and meetings of party workers.
484 Panchvati parks being set up in Himachal: Minister
Aimed at providing an exclusive space for connecting senior citizens to nature, providing access to physical activity opportunities and serving as a safe space for making social connections at no cost, the Himachal Pradesh government is setting up 484 new Panchavati parks across the state. Far work on setting up parks on 284 locations is in full swing while 200 parks sites have been identified and 57 such parks have already been constructed.
Postpone plastic ban by a year: Punjab traders’ body
Raising hue and cry over the ban imposed on single-use plastic items in absence of a proper alternative and goods and services tax imposed on non-branded pre-packaged and labelled food items, a delegation of Punjab Pradesh beopar Mandal (PPBM) submitted a memorandum with deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday.
Despite collecting ₹31 crore as cow cess, Ludhiana MC fails to rein in stray cattle menace
Despite collecting around ₹31 crore as cow cess in the past five years, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has failed to find a solution for the stray cattle menace, which has resulted in multiple mishaps on city roads and even led to loss of lives. MC has been collecting cow cess since 2017 and ₹30.95 crore was recovered as tax till May 31 this year.
Amid turmoil, LIP councillors stare at uncertain future ahead of Ludhiana MC elections
With the municipal elections expected to be held by the end of the year, Lok Insaaf Party councillors in Ludhiana are staring at political oblivion as the party has taken a serious hit after the defeat of the Bains brothers in the assembly elections and subsequent arrest of LIP chief Simarjeet Singh Bains in an alleged rape case.
Increase in applications for registration of new projects: UP RERA
LUCKNOW The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has received 125 applications for registration of new projects, from January till June this year. Around 66% of these are from non-NCR districts and 34% from the NCR region, said authorities. Around 75% of the applications are of residential category. The remaining are for commercial and mixed-land used projects, said RERA officials. In NCR, Ghaziabad and Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar are favoured destinations for developers.
