Poll prep in full swing in J&K

Though the poll dates are yet to be announced in Jammu and Kashmir, preparation is in full swing for the first assembly elections post-revocation of the Article 370.

For the last one week, deputy commissioners, who have also been nominated as DEOs of their respective districts, are busy holding meetings to finalise on special summary revision (SSR) of photo electoral rolls that needs to be completed before October.

If sources are to be believed, the elections could take place either in December or early next year. Several top government officials have dropped hints that the elections could be held in the coming months. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, too, have hinted about elections in the UT.

As per officials, the preparation to train government employees to operate EVMs and VVPTs is about to begin in all districts.

A workshop on first-level checking of EVMs and VVPATs will be held in Srinagar next week that will be presided over by a team from the election commission and attended by DEOs and their deputies from 10 districts.

“In order to review the preparations for the conduct of workshop on first-level checking of EVMs and VVPATs scheduled to be held at SKICC on July 27, all district election officers and deputy district election officers of all 10 districts, including Srinagar, are participating in the day-long workshop,” a J&K government spokesperson said, adding that a team of officers from the election commission, including director (EVMs) S Sunder Rajan, secretary Madhusudan Gupta and under secretary OP Sahani, besides representatives from the Electronics Corporation of India Limited, including DGM PC Mandal, will be participating in the workshop.

Earlier, the poll panel had asked the officials to complete electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir and added that the draft rolls should be prepared by August 31.

In May, the delimitation commission had submitted the final report to the government which was accepted. The Commission had been assigned the task of redrawing the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in J&K following revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A that paved way for the J&K Reorganisation Act in 2019.

Union home minister Amit Shah had already said that after fresh delimitation, elections will be held in J&K.

Even the mainstream political parties too have started gearing up for the upcoming polls by holding rallies and meetings of party workers.