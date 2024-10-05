Polling stations will be monitored through webcasting at three levels: CEO Agarwal

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal on Friday said that the state is fully prepared for the assembly elections slated to be on Saturday. Agarwal announced that the ‘Voters-in-Queue app’ is available to help electors avoid long waiting times at polling booths, especially in urban areas. (HT File)

The CEO said that all polling stations will be monitored through webcasting at three levels on the voting day. Control rooms have been set up at the state, district and assembly levels to ensure smooth monitoring during the elections.

He said to ensure law and order situation and peaceful voting during the elections, 225 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed across the state. This includes 40 companies of CRPF, 25 of BSF, 45 of CISF, 35 of ITBP, 45 of SSB and 35 companies of RPF. Additionally, 391 static surveillance teams (SST) and 453 flying squads teams (FST) have been deployed for surveillance. Vigilance is also being maintained with 133 checkpoints (Nakkas) on the state borders and 140 checkpoints within the state.

Agarwal announced that the ‘Voters-in-Queue app’ is available to help electors avoid long waiting times at polling booths, especially in urban areas. Citizens can use the app to check the status of queues at polling booths. The app updates the line status every 30 minutes. Any citizens from 30 urban legislative assemblies can monitor the queue status from the comfort of their homes using the app.