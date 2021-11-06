Pollution alert: Punjab farm fires see sharp spike

With nearly 70% of paddy harvest completed in Punjab, the hinterland of the state is seeing a sharp rise in the number of farm fires, with 8,359 separate blazes reported in the past two days. The state’s air quality was, however, still better than neighbouring Haryana where cracker ban went up in smoke on Diwali night following which the AQI of 10 cities plummeted to a “severe” category.

While 5,327 stubble burning incidents were reported in Punjab on Friday (till 5pm), the figure for Thursday ( Diwali day) stood at 3,032. Of the total number of farm fires this year, 65% was reported in the last five days alone. A total of 28,792 farm fires have been reported so far. It is nearly half the number that was reported for the same period, until November 5, last year.

Sangrur, with 611 active fire events, reported the highest number of straw burning incidents on Friday, followed by Moga (484), Ferozepur (481) and Ludhiana (455).

Punjab’s Pollution Control Board has decided to send expert teams to various parts of the state to issue challans to farmers for burning straw. While some farmers are exploring alternatives ways to handle the post-harvest straw, most medium and marginal farmer are burning it to clear their farms for sowing wheat. An official of Punjab’s agriculture department called for the need to develop a mechanism to give the farmers incentives to avoid burning their straw.

“If the government wants to end this practice, it should implement a Supreme Court’s judgment on this, and give ₹100 per quintal as incentive to hand over the straw. It will help… because farmers can’t spend extra amount of money due to high input costs to clear their fields using machinery,” said Jugraj Singh, a farm leader from Samana in Punjab.