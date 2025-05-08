Menu Explore
Pollution board vacancies: SC contempt notice to chief secys of Haryana, Delhi

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
May 08, 2025 06:42 PM IST

The top court pointed out the 55% vacant posts in the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, saying it was shocking that the body was "virtually defunct".

Calling it a sorry state of affairs, the Supreme Court on Thursday chided the governments of Delhi and adjoining states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan for not filling vacancies in state pollution control boards.

Delhi chief secretary was directed to personally appear before court on May 19, chief secretaries of other states were ordered to virtually appear on July 18.
Delhi chief secretary was directed to personally appear before court on May 19, chief secretaries of other states were ordered to virtually appear on July 18. (HT File)

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan issued contempt notices to the chief secretaries of Delhi, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan over the non-compliance of its August 2024 order asking them to fill the vacancies by April 30 this year.

The top court pointed out the 55% vacant posts in the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, saying it was shocking that the body was “virtually defunct”.

Issuing notices, the apex court ordered the officials to explain why shouldn’t they be punished under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, for non-compliance.

While the Delhi chief secretary was directed to personally appear before court on May 19, chief secretaries of other states were ordered to virtually appear on July 18.

