Poonch: 9 dead as car carrying wedding party falls into gorge
At least nine people died and four others including two children were injured after a Tata Sumo veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Tarraran Wali Gali in Bafliaz area of Poonch district on Thursday evening.
An officer on duty at the police control room in Poonch said, “The vehicle carrying people from a marriage ceremony in Marha area of Surankote was returning to Bafliaz when it plunged into a deep gorge in Tarraran Wali Gali on Thursday evening”.
He added that rescue teams have been sent to the accident site, which is a far-flung and hilly area.
Six of the nine dead have been identified as Gulam Rabani, 55, of Salyan; Mohammad Fazal, 60, of Salyan, Mushtaq Ahmed, 63, of Salyan, Fazal Ahmed, 62, of Gursai, Gulam Galani, 55, of Gursai and Mohammad Akbar, 62, of Dangala.
“The vehicle was overloaded beyond its authorized capacity of seven. Prima facie, it appeared that the vehicle carrying 13 people was being driven negligently on the hilly road by the driver Zahir Abbas, 24, of Gursai,” said a police officer.
Mohali civil surgeon directs health officials to ensure quality healthcare services
Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur directed doctors to not prescribe medicines which are available at outside chemist shops, saying patients should be given medicines from the hospital pharmacy itself. She added that emergency teams and kits should be ready in ambulances at all times. The civil surgeon was apprised of the progress of various health programs and plans including maternal and child health services, immunisation, opioid assisted treatment clinics. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kulwant Singh assured that the AAP government would rectify the situation.
Ludhiana: Miscreants steal handbag from car parked outside school in Dugri
A 39-year-old city resident lost ₹1.25 lakh and some jewellery items after unidentified persons smashed hComplainant Taranpreet Manro of Chhabra Colony, Pakhowal Road'scar window and took away her handbag when she had gone to pick up her daughter from school. Complainant Taranpreet Manro of Chhabra Colony, Pakhowal Road, said her daughter studies in Sat Paul Mittal School, Phase 2, Dugri. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.
Youth Congress stages protest in Chandigarh over hike in fuel prices
Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest in Sector 25 against the hike in fuel prices over the last few days. Speaking on the issue, the outfit's chief, Manoj Lubana said, “As fuel prices were today hiked for the ninth time in the last 10 days, the Chandigarh Youth Congress took to the streets to protest the move.”
9th century sculpture of Lord Vishnu recovered from Jhelum River in Pulwama
A three-headed stone sculpture of Lord Vishnu, believed to be from the 9th century, was recovered from Jhelum river in the southern district of Pulwama, officials said on Thursday. The department of archives, archaeology and museums took custody of the structure after police received the idol from the locals of Lelhar village of Kakapora in Pulwama. Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, in-charge, deputy director of the department of archives, archaeology and museums said that another unique thing about the statue was its greenish colour.
St Stephen’s asks DU to allow interviews after CUET kicks in
Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Thursday that the central varsity was examining St Stephen's College's request to continue with the practice of holding interviews as part of its undergraduate admission process. Also Read Want to see Delhi University in list of world's 200 best universities: Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh “Minority institutions have some special privileges. They can take 50% students from minority groups and we respect that. However, they want some weightage for interviews as well. I have received a request from Stephen's College and they have sought around 15%, or at least some weightage, for interviews. We are examining the request,” Singh said. St Stephen's administration did not respond to requests for a comment. St Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College are two Christian minority institutions under Delhi University. St Stephen's also conducts interviews as part of the admission process.
