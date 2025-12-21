Poor undertrials to get up to 50k aid to secure bail in Haryana

The undertrial prisoners unable to secure bail due to financial constraints will get up to ₹50,000 assistance per case from Haryana government under the revised support to poor prisoners scheme, according to additional chief secretary (home) Sumita Misra. The empowered committee will have the discretion to approve amounts up to ₹ 1 lakh in exceptional cases. (HT File)

The revised guidelines aim to provide financial assistance to economically deprived prisoners whose freedom is impeded solely due to their inability to pay court-imposed fines or secure bail.

The revised framework introduces stringent timelines and robust institutional mechanisms to ensure relief to deserving prisoners in Haryana.

Under the revised guidelines, District-Level Empowered Committees will be constituted in each district of Haryana, comprising representatives from the district collector’s office, district legal services authority (DLSA), police department, prison administration and the judiciary.

These committees will meet regularly on the first and third Monday of each month to review and approve cases.

A state-level oversight committee will be established, bringing together the principal secretary (home/jail), secretary (law department), secretary of the state legal services authority, DG/IG (prisons), and the registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana high court to supervise implementation across the state.

Misra said that for undertrial prisoners who are unable to secure bail due to financial constraints, assistance up to ₹50,000 per case will be provided, with the empowered committee having discretion to approve amounts up to ₹1 lakh in exceptional circumstances.

“The cases requiring support exceeding ₹1 lakh will be referred to the State-Level Oversight Committee for consideration and approval. For convicted prisoners unable to pay court-imposed fines, assistance up to ₹25,000 can be sanctioned by the Empowered Committee, while amounts exceeding this threshold require approval from the oversight committee,” she added.

Under the new SOPs, if an undertrial prisoner is not released within seven days of bail being granted, jail authorities must immediately inform the secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). The entire process, from initial assessment and verification of the prisoner’s financial condition to fund release and court deposit, has been structured to be completed within a clearly defined timeframe. The secretary, DLSA, with assistance from jail visiting lawyers, paralegal volunteers, or civil society representatives, will verify the prisoner’s financial status within five days.

Subsequently, the Empowered Committee will direct the release of funds within five days of receiving the report and the amount will be deposited in court within five days of the committee’s decision.

The additional chief secretary (home) said that while the scheme aims to assist the economically disadvantaged, it includes necessary safeguards to prevent misuse. The benefit will not be available to persons accused of offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, NDPS Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, or other specified legislation.

Persons involved in heinous crimes such as acts of terrorism, offences affecting national security, dowry deaths, rape, human trafficking, or offenses under the POCSO Act will also not be extended the benefit of the scheme.

BOX

Who won’t qualify

The benefit will not be available to persons accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, NDPS Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or other specified laws.

Those involved in heinous offences, including terrorism, crimes affecting national security, dowry deaths, rape, human trafficking and offences under the POCSO Act, are also excluded.