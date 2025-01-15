Poorly maintained city bus shelters in Ludhiana add to woes of commuters

With around 62 bus shelters in the city, most have been left unattended since 2021 The bus shelter at Gill Road is in a bad shape. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Damaged roofs, broken seating, and garbage strewn around — this is the condition of most bus shelters in Ludhiana, reflecting neglect by the Municipal Corporation (MC). Despite the city’s status as a Smart City, residents are dismayed by the dilapidated state of public amenities.

With around 62 bus shelters in the city, most have been left unattended since 2021, when the private firm responsible for their maintenance surrendered the contract during the Covid-19 pandemic. Municipal officials revealed that five consecutive tenders to award the contract for bus shelter maintenance have failed. Efforts are now underway to expand the tendering process by adding more sites in hopes of finding a suitable contractor.

Advocate Maninderpal Singh has recently filed a complaint to the MC commissioner and highlighted that all the basic facilities are missing, including broken/missing seating arrangements.

He stated that there are no poles or signage which are essential for identifying stops and ensuring safety but there is no signage except promotional advertisements.

He further stated that there are no sanitation services. The condition of bus shelters, especially on Gill Road under the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation Zone-C, has drawn sharp criticism. Commuters complain about the lack of basic facilities like proper seating, functioning shelters, and cleanliness.

“These bus stops are unusable. Broken roofs and benches, along with heaps of garbage, make it impossible to wait for buses here,” said Rajinder Kaur, a regular commuter.

A particularly striking example is the bus shelter near Mall Road’s Bharat Nagar Chowk, where damaged roofs and broken chairs render it unsuitable for use, especially during the rain. Similar conditions exist at the shelter near Ramgarhia Girls College, where even the supporting poles are in a state of decay.

The Municipal Corporation has faced backlash for its inability to maintain infrastructure despite ample funding under the Smart City project. “If Ludhiana is a Smart City, the condition of its bus stops tells a different story. Public amenities should meet basic standards,” said environmentalist Harpreet Singh.

Residents also highlighted the lack of bus timing boards and the inconsistency of buses stopping at designated shelters. “The authorities must refurbish the shelters and ensure they serve their purpose,” said Neeraj Kumar, a local resident.

Citizens have urged immediate steps to improve bus stops. “These shelters have turned into garbage dumps, spreading foul odors and making them unfit for use. The MC must act urgently,” said Dilsher Singh of Gurdev Nagar.

Despite repeated attempts, the MC commissioner could not be reached for comments.