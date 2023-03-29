Population influx causing congestion in Chandigarh: House panel report

Chandigarh administration needs to take note of the influx of population in Chandigarh that is causing congestion in the city, the department-related parliamentary standing committee on home affairs has recommended in its report. The committee has recommended that the Chandigarh administration should draw a plan whereby livelihood opportunities are created for this populace in the peripheral areas of the city. (HT File Photo)

The report, which was tabled in Lok Sabha recently, stated the influx was understandably related to prospects of better livelihood and opportunities for the poor and not-so-well population from surrounding areas.

The committee has recommended that the UT administration should draw a plan whereby livelihood opportunities are created for this populace in the peripheral areas of the city so that the brunt of the influx is shifted outwards from the main areas of the city.

The committee has also sought that the administration may take necessary steps for expansion/upgrade of the basic amenities in the periphery of the city to cater to the needs of the increasing population of Chandigarh.

The panel, chaired by Rajya Sabha member Brijlal, comprises 10 members from the Rajya Sabha and 20 members from the Lok Sabha, including Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher.

Under Rule 272 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, the department-related parliamentary standing committee on home affairs is mandated to consider the demands for grants of the related ministries and make a report thereon.

Construct underpasses

The committee has also recommended that the UT administration may carry out geometric improvements, and construct new underpasses and flyovers at appropriate places to address the problem of traffic congestion. It observed that swift action in this regard needed to be taken, otherwise by the time these measures are completed, the vehicular population would have increased to offset the facilities.

Upgrade Sector 16 cricket stadium

The panel stated that there was no stadium of international level in Chandigarh due to which all international games were being hosted at the Mohali stadium. Therefore, the UT administration should take necessary steps for the renovation/upgrade of the Sector-16 cricket stadium.

For this, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) may dedicate the necessary funds. The MHA may also take up the matter with the ministry of housing and urban affairs, and ministry of youth affairs and sports for developing the stadium.

