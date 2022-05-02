Portion of Ferozepur Road caves in near Shahenshah Palace in Ludhiana
A portion of Ferozepur Road caved in near Shahenshah Palace on Sunday.
A pedestrian spotted craters forming on a newly laid service lane, and raised the alarm. Municipal corporation (MC) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials arrived at the spot, and a barricade was installed to divert traffic.
MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg said the caved-in area had been cordoned off with barricades, and NHAI workers had filled sand in the crater. “Recently, a sewerage line had been shifted to the slip road near Shahenshah Palace. An investigation will be carried out on Monday to ascertain the cause for the cave-in that took place near the newly laid sewerage line.”
MC authorities have not ruled out the possibility that laying underground cables may have caused the road collapse.
Major road cave-in incidents have been reported at Saggu Chowk and near Kaka Marriage Palace Road due to decade-old brick storm sewer lines. The same line was damaged in 2011, claiming a truck driver’s life.
Grocer foils armed robbery bid in Ludhiana
A man, accompanied by two aides, attempted to rob a grocery store in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar on Sunday. However, the store owner thwarted the attempt by snatching the robber's pistol. Assistant sub-inspector Lakhveer Singh said that the accused were not wearing masks.
Chandigarh Group of Colleges Jhanjeri holds 3rd annual convocation
Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, organised the third annual convocation at its campus. Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was the chief guest. As many as 1,307 degrees conferred and 96 students were honoured with medals. Hayer advised students to work towards achieving their goals. 2 held with 10 gm heroin in Zirakpur Mohali Police arrested a 21-year-old youth and 19-year-old girl with 10 gm of heroin in their possession in Zirakpur.
Man held with five stolen mobiles in Ludhiana
Three days after two men were arrested for snatching and vehicle lifting, the police busted the gang with the arrest of its third member on Sunday. Five stolen mobiles were recovered from the accused. The accused, Vijay Kumar of Deep Nagar has been arrested, while two other gang members, Ashish Biri and Deepu Bhangi, are at large. Fourteen motorcycles and 32 mobile phones have been recovered from the gang so far.
Pragati Maidan revamp to be wrapped up in September
The redevelopment of Pragati Maidan, which began in 2018, will be completed by September this year, two years later than the initial deadline, officials said on Sunday. Pragati Maidan's redevelopment work started in 2018 and was scheduled to be completed by the second half of 2020. India Trade Promotion Organisation, chairman and managing director, LC Goyal said that the project was delayed due to a shortage of workers, especially skilled, during the pandemic.
Slow pace of childrens’ Covid vaccination drive forces Chandigarh to extend deadline
The Covid vaccination drive for the 12-18 year age group continues at a slow pace, forcing UT administration to extend its deadline from May 4 to May 15. Speaking of the same, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said on Sunday said, “As a fresh internal target, the health department, in close-coordination with the education department, will make more efforts for the 100% vaccination of all the eligible children by May 15.”
