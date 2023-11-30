Post Kalakote encounter, forces intensify search ops in Rajouri, Poonch

After the recent encounter in the jungles of Kalakote, security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. On Wednesday, troops fired around 14 rounds of speculative fire in the hill tak forest area of Darhal in Rajouri, officials said. “More than 30 search operations have been launched in the two districts,” a senior police officer said. (HT File)

“At around 1200 hrs (12 noon) a joint column of army’s 43 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and special operations group of the police fired around 13 to 14 rounds of speculative fire at hill tak forest area in Darhal,” a police official said.

“The cordon and search operation continued in villages around the Hill Tak forest and Budhkanari,” he added.

In another development, forces launched a cordon and search operation in general area of Kopra Top village and adjoining areas in Thannamandi area of Rajouri. The search operation was launched by a joint column of police, special operations group and 237 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the officer said.

He added that since November 22 and 23 encounter in Kalakote that left five soldiers, including two army captains dead, security forces have gone full throttle in the two districts to flush out the terrorists hiding in the dense jungles.

“More than 30 search operations have been launched in the two districts,” a senior police officer said.

Two Pakistani terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), including the mastermind of Dhangri and Kandi terror attacks, Quari, were killed in the gun-battle in the dense jungles of Kalakote. Quari was an expert sniper and well trained in guerrilla warfare and improvised explosive devices.