Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Post-matric scholarship: Will release 2.7 crore in two weeks, Punjab informs high court

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 07, 2024 09:56 AM IST

The submissions were made by the state’s counsel during hearing of a plea in which some students from Punjab had stated that they were reserved category students who completed their graduation between 2022 and 2024

The Punjab government has undertaken before the Punjab and Haryana high court that it will release 2.7 crore to Panjab University (PU), owed under the Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme, within two weeks.

Degrees of some students were withheld by Panjab University as Punjab had not released funds under the scheme. (iStock)
Degrees of some students were withheld by Panjab University as Punjab had not released funds under the scheme. (iStock)

The submissions were made by the state’s counsel during hearing of a plea in which some students from Punjab had stated that they were reserved category students who completed their graduation between 2022 and 2024. But have not been able to secure further admission or employment as they had not received their degrees.

Their detailed marksheets (DMCs) and degrees had not been issued on the grounds that Government College, Hoshiarpur, did not deposit the examination fee of these students, their counsel, Yagyadeep had told the court.

The statement from Punjab government came in the wake of high court summoning principal secretaries of the department of higher education, department of finance, and department of scheduled caste and backward classes welfare after PU claimed that degrees were withheld as the Punjab government had not released the funds under PMS scheme.

Will issue degrees within a week of receiving funds: PU

Upon Punjab government counsel’s statement, PU also undertook that on receipt of the amount, the university will issue all pending degrees and DMCs within one week thereafter.

The court while deferring the hearing for November 20 said on the next date of hearing, it will consider how the students, whose degrees got delayed only because of money, were to be compensated by fixing of responsibility.

The court also sought to know from Punjab about the position of PMS funds of other colleges/universities in Punjab and whether any other university had withheld degrees of students.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //