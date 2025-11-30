Post-Sindoor, 72 terror launch pads come up across border in Jammu region: BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said since Operation Sindoor in May, 72 terror launch pads have come up across the border in the Jammu region. BSF IG Jammu Shashank Anand speaks to the media, in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)

Addressing mediapersons here, BSF Jammu sector DIG Vikram Kunwar said that during Operation Sindoor, the BSF had destroyed several launch pads across the border.

“Subsequently, the Pakistan government decided to shift the terror launch pads in depth areas (away from the border). But old habits die hard. As of today, 12 launch pads have come up in areas near Sialkot and Zaffarwal, whereas 60 launch pads have come up in the depth area across the Line of Control,” he said.

The DIG said that figures of terrorists in such terror launch pads keep changing.

“Generally, two to three terrorists are kept in such launch pads. Though there is no training camp across the international border, there are such camps in the depth area across the LoC,” he said.

Asked about the BSF’s preparedness if there was Operation Sindoor 2.0, BSF Jammu Frontier IG, Shashank Anand referred to the 1965, 1971, 1999 wars with Pakistan followed by Operation Sindoor. “The BSF has a rich experience in conventional and hybrid warfare. We are ready and if we again get directions from the Government of India, the loss we inflicted during Operation Sindoor on the adversary would increase manifold,” he said.

Drones new challenge

The BSF IG admitted that drones have emerged as a new threat and the BSF has kept pace with the changing dynamics. “The wars in the 21st century, including ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Israel and Palestine, Israel and Iran and Indo-Pak, have an aerial dimension. Every country has tried to exploit the aerial dimension,” he said.

“The BSF has been dealing with the challenge since 2019 and the force has evolved itself. Not only have we trained our troops but have also installed counter-drone systems that are functional,” he said.

He said that the BSF has been working on these aspects in tandem with its industry partners.

“BSF’s school of drone warfare at Gwalior has signed a MoU with IIT Delhi and IIT Chennai. We are constantly working on it and we feel that aerial dimension will always be there in wars in the future or even cross border firing,” he said.

Changing dynamics

He said that in changing warfare dynamics, the GOI has initiated a slew of measures to protect its border and hinterland populations.

“The Centre has announced plans to increase community bunkers in border areas of J&K. These bunkers will be constructed in depth areas. The civil administration and we are working together on it,” he said.

He said that after Operation Sindoor, Pak Rangers, who had abandoned their posts, have returned to them. “When the situation becomes normal, its mandatory to return to the posts. We had damaged their communication and surveillance system and 118 posts. Though at some places they have tried to improve their defences but going by the damage we inflicted during Op Sindoor, it will take time for Pakistan to restore them,” he said.

The IG said that the BSF was abreast with activities across the IB. “We are committed to zero infiltration policy of the government and are ready to thwart any challenge at the IB,” he said.

Infrastructure restored

The IG informed that post floods in August, border infrastructure of the BSF had suffered damage. “The damaged infrastructure like border fence, outposts, road or bandh (embankments) were restored within a month,” he said.

On areas vulnerable to infiltration, Anand said that the BSF has properly plugged them. “Not only has the height of the border fence been raised and strengthened but it has also been electrified. Surveillance equipment has been restored. Today, control rooms are functioning 24x7,” he said.

On narcotics smuggling, he said that the Centre has adopted a 360-degree approach. On trans-border tunnels, he said that Pakistan started using tunnels over a decade ago and several tunnels were detected and destroyed by the BSF in Jammu and Punjab.

“We have deployed technology like ground surveillance radars, electro-optical thermal sensors, and UAVs,” he said.