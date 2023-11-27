Potholes back to haunt commuters on Ludhiana road within two years of recarpeting

Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar residents and shopkeepers flagged the poor state of the road running along the BSNL exchange. The potholed road, they complain, has become a risk for commuters within two years of its recarpeting. Commuters navigating through the potholed road in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

The development comes in the backdrop of the municipal corporation (MC) officials tipping similar concrete roads to last 10-15 years.

Commuters navigating the area, particularly those connecting from Sham Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, and Sunet, complain of potholes and top layer coming off in various sections of the road.

Balwant Singh, a resident of the Balwant Singh area, emphasised, “Commuters on the road, which has a major pothole right at the intersection, are always at risk. I urge the civic authorities to conduct an inquiry into the recent deterioration of the road.”

Shopkeepers, like Sonu, who has been running his business in the area for the past decade, echoed concerns about the deteriorating condition. “After the re-carpeting around two years ago, cracks have re-emerged. I appealed to the state government to utilise public funds judiciously, considering the limited lifespan of such roads.”

Addressing the issue, executive engineer Surinder Singh assured action, saying, “I will personally inspect the road’s quality and condition, alongside other officials on Tuesday and take required action accordingly.”