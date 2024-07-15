Power demand in India to double by 2035: Khattar

By 2035, India’s current electricity demand will double and 130 crore people will need to be provided housing, Union power, housing, and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, underlining the importance of the vision of new and young professionals in addressing the challenges related to governance and administration. Manohar Lal Khattar underlined the importance of the vision of new and young professionals at a function held at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, in New Delhi, on Saturday. (HT File)

The former Haryana chief minister was speaking at a function held at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, in New Delhi, on Saturday evening organised to mark the completion of eight years of the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) programme in Haryana. The event was attended by former good governance associates, senior officials of Haryana, private sector partners of the programme and 22 good governance associates, who have been working in the state for the past 15 months.

Started in 2016, the CMGGA is the longest-running district fellowship programme. It is a flagship initiative to improve governance and public service delivery in Haryana. The programme seeks to bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to governance challenges by engaging young professionals as associates.

Recalling his experience as Haryana CM, he said, “When I took over the responsibility of Haryana as chief minister (in October 2014), I had no experience. And, it was my first term as an MLA. When I discussed this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said when he became CM of Gujarat, he was not even an MLA. As you work, you learn, and the cycle of learning and teaching continues. “

The Union minister said when he took over as CM of Haryana, the state was in the grip of a policy paralysis, and no rules and regulations were followed in the government system. Khattar said he took up the task of establishing a system governed by rules in the interest of society and the state. Various new initiatives were started that yielded positive results.

“ The good governance associates played a significant role in the success of these programmes, he said applauding the contribution of the CMGGA programme.

“The Opposition members criticised the programme...the CMGGA programme was not a job but a one-year programme based on merit for solving problems and this programme provided social exposure for the youth,” he said.

Senior IAS officer Rakesh Gupta, who is on a Central deputation as additional secretary in the President’s secretariat and is a former project director of CMGGA, shared his experiences regarding the implementation of the Haryana Online Transfer Policy.

While discussing the work done by the good governance associates, he said their support helped in the better implementation of various schemes. He expressed hope that similar programmes will continue in the future.

Additional principal secretary to CM Dr Amit Kumar Agrawal said the Union minister was the chief architect of the CMGGA programme. He said 148 good governance associates have successfully collaborated on various governance initiatives.

“This programme served as a bridge between people and the government, promoting citizen-centric governance,” Dr Agrawal said, adding that in the past eight years, all good governance associates closely collaborated with district administration and various state government departments.

He said the good governance associates helped in opening over 660 antyodaya saral centres and providing more than 10 crore services through these centres.

“The good governance associates have played a key role in implementing e-office, Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, Amrit Sarovar Yojana, The Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority, Saksham Haryana Initiative and the Playway School Scheme for Anganwadi upliftment. These initiatives have benefited people and over 20 good governance associates are currently working as advisors in various departments,” he said.