Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Power supply hit as car hits transformer in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 24, 2025 10:56 PM IST

According to officials, the accident, which occurred under the Sunder Nagar division, also disrupted power supply to several hosiery factories in the locality

A speeding car crashed into a 500 kVA electricity transformer on the Sunder Nagar main road around Monday midnight, plunging Jagat Nagar, Madhopuri, and areas adjoining King Palace, home to numerous hosiery units into a prolonged blackout, officials aware of the matter said.

The Hyundai Creta that rammed into the 500 kVA transformer. (HT Photo)
The Hyundai Creta that rammed into the 500 kVA transformer. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the accident, which occurred under the Sunder Nagar division, also disrupted power supply to several hosiery factories in the locality. Additionally, the impact of the collision damaged two nearby 9-meter-long electricity poles and caused an oil leak from the transformer, affecting 20% functionality of the feeder.

Junior engineer (JE) Rajeev Sharma cited that the incident was reported to him at 1 am on Monday. “The damage was extensive, and the estimated loss stands at around 40,000. Our team worked through the night to restore the power supply by 7 am in the affected areas,” he said.

Adding to the growing concern, local factory owner Ravi Kumar voiced his frustration over the disruption. “Even a few hours without electricity impacts our production schedule. Authorities should ensure better safeguards to prevent such incidents,” he said.

Despite the extensive damage, no FIR has been registered yet. “We are actively assessing the situation and will take further action, including identifying the errant driver,” Sharma said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On