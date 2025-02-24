Power supply hit as car hits transformer in Ludhiana

A speeding car crashed into a 500 kVA electricity transformer on the Sunder Nagar main road around Monday midnight, plunging Jagat Nagar, Madhopuri, and areas adjoining King Palace, home to numerous hosiery units into a prolonged blackout, officials aware of the matter said. The Hyundai Creta that rammed into the 500 kVA transformer. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the accident, which occurred under the Sunder Nagar division, also disrupted power supply to several hosiery factories in the locality. Additionally, the impact of the collision damaged two nearby 9-meter-long electricity poles and caused an oil leak from the transformer, affecting 20% functionality of the feeder.

Junior engineer (JE) Rajeev Sharma cited that the incident was reported to him at 1 am on Monday. “The damage was extensive, and the estimated loss stands at around ₹40,000. Our team worked through the night to restore the power supply by 7 am in the affected areas,” he said.

Adding to the growing concern, local factory owner Ravi Kumar voiced his frustration over the disruption. “Even a few hours without electricity impacts our production schedule. Authorities should ensure better safeguards to prevent such incidents,” he said.

Despite the extensive damage, no FIR has been registered yet. “We are actively assessing the situation and will take further action, including identifying the errant driver,” Sharma said.