PPCB collects sample to ascertain pollution level in Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah
At a time when the municipal corporation (MC) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) are seen passing the buck onto each other over Buddha Nullah pollution row, the latter collected samples from the nullah on August 15.
Teams collected four samples from the drain to check the discharge of untreated domestic waste in the drain.
Notably, the civic body has been claiming PPCB’s failure to keep a check on dyeing industry dumping untreated waste into nullah — and raising doubts over the working of common effluent treatment plants (CETP) established to treat the waste — to be the reason for the pollution. The board, meanwhile, has pointed out the civic body’s own failure in stopping direct flow of untreated sewer waste into the drain.
The pollution board, according to sources, collected the samples on August 15 as majority dyeing remained shut on the day to mark the Independence day. The units were also non-operational on Sunday.
Officials remain tight-lipped over the purpose of collecting samples, saying due process was still underway.
PPCB chief engineer, Ludhiana, Gulshan Rai said the samples have been collected to check pollution in the drain and required action will be taken after analysing the results.
Attempted murder accused held with 340 gm heroin in Ludhiana
A special task force team arrested an alleged drug peddler after recovering 340 gm heroin from The accused, Baljinder Kumar, 32, of Ladhowal village's possession. The team also impounded the motorcycle being used by the accused, who has earlier been for an attempted murder. The accused, Baljinder Kumar, 32, of Ladhowal village, was arrested near Bhora Colony, Jalandhar bypass, by a team led by sub-inspector Naresh Kumar following a tip off.
Yamuna water level inches up after rain upstream, nears warning zone
New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna inched up marginally again on Tuesday evening, with the metric heading back near the warning zone, on the back of rain upstream in northwestern India, after dropping for a couple of days. It climbed again, rising to 204.34 metres as of 8pm on Tuesday after rain in Haryana and other regions north of Delhi.
Day after clash in Ludhiana’s Sugri, SHO transferred for negligence
A day after a clash between two groups that resulted in gunshot injuries for two people in the city, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma transferred station head officer at the Dugri police station, inspector Manjit Kaur, to Police Lines on Monday for negligence. All SHOs had been ordered to establish temporary check-posts in the crowded areas under their respective jurisdiction in the wake of the Independence Day celebrations.
GMADA gears up to relaunch Eco City-3 project
Two years after scrapping land acquisition for Urban Estate Eco City-3 at New Chandigarh, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority is set to acquire around 720 acres for the project again. Under the project, residential, commercial, and institutional properties are to come up on 720 acres acquired from six villages - Rajgarh, Takipur, Kartarpur, Kansala, and Hoshiarpur. Only 118 of 450 landowners had come forward at the time.
Ludhiana blanket manufacturing unit gutted in major fire
A major fire broke out at a blanket manufacturing unit — Arora fabrics in Kohara area on Monday night. Nine fire tenders including seven from Ludhiana city and two from Samrala were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after a near-eight-hour operation. The fire broke out at the unit, while it was operational. A suspected short circuit is thought to be the cause of the fire.
