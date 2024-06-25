 PPCB shoots off closure notices to 12 large industries in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
PPCB shoots off closure notices to 12 large industries in Ludhiana

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Jun 25, 2024 10:59 PM IST

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) on Monday issued “final” notices of sewage disconnection to 33 dyeing units

To address the pollution concerns in the Buddha Nullah, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has sent closure notices to 12 large industries.

The Buddha Nullah choked with garbage in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
The municipal corporation (MC) on Monday issued “final” notices of sewage disconnection to 33 dyeing units. The MC has given these units an ultimatum to disconnect their sewerage connections by June 30.

The notices highlighted a PPCB report pointing out that these industries were discharging chemical waste into the sewerage lines, which was leading to pollution in the Buddha Nullah.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said, “We will cut the sewerage connections of these dyeing units to stop the dumping of chemicals. We have recommended to the Vidhan Sabha committee that the electricity connections of these units should also be cut if they fail to comply.”

The PPCB has sent closure notices to 12 large industries with global footprints for violating provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. The PPCB provided the MC with a list of dyeing units responsible for discharging water into the sewerage pipes. Among these, 12 are large units releasing substantial quantities of water.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “We have issued notices to the 33 dyeing units in compliance with the Vidhan Sabha committee’s directions.”

PPCB shoots off closure notices to 12 large industries in Ludhiana
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
