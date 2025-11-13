PPCC chief Raja Warring camp prevails as Congress names 27 district chiefs in Punjab

The All India Congress Committee (AICC), in an organisational reshuffle, released the list of 27 out of 29 district Congress committee (DCC) presidents in Punjab. The announcement came just hours after polling concluded for the Tarn Taran Assembly byelection late evening on Tuesday late evening. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

The names for the Mansa and Malerkotla district chiefs are expected to be announced later.

The list seems to bear the stamp of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, with most of the newly appointed district chiefs considered to be their loyalists. The reshuffle is being viewed as a significant boost for Warring, who has recently faced criticism from internal detractors seeking his replacement.

The rival faction led by former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Pargat Singh, and Khushaldeep Singh Dhillon didn’t have a major say in the rejig.

While several district presidents appointed by Warring in 2022 have been retained, many others have been replaced as part of the party’s restructuring exercise. The Congress high command and Punjab in-charge, general secretary, Bhupesh Baghel, seem to have largely backed Warring’s recommendations and decided to give prominent space to sitting MLAs and ex-MLAs in the list.

For the Amritsar Rural, Congress has appointed AICC secretary Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala, a prominent Dalit leader, while Raja Warring loyalist Saurabh Maddan has been named as the new president of Amritsar Urban.

Among the 12 districts where the Congress has made leadership changes are Amritsar Urban and Rural, Bathinda Rural, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Moga, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala Rural, Sangrur, and Tarn Taran. In Tarn Taran, Rajbir Singh Bhullar has been appointed the new district president, replacing the previous incumbent.

The party has also appointed Kamal Kishore Sharma as the DCC chief for Mohali, overruling the preferences of both Warring and Channi, who reportedly had differences regarding the Mohali seat.

Jalandhar Urban and Jalandhar Rural, from where the Channi is MP, both the district presidents are retained.

“It seems Raja Warring, along with Sukhjinder Randhawa, had their way in appointing Barindermeet Pahra for Gurdaspur and Panna Lal Mahajan for Pathankot, whereas Warring adjusted his loyalists by roping in other senior leaders in their respective districts. The Faridkot, Fazilka, Mukatsar presidents are considered his loyalists,” said a Congress leader, who didn’t wish to be named. Overall, Warring’s camp has emerged stronger in most of the regions in the state.

Raja Warring denied any one-upmanship. “The high command has appointed observers, and the list was finalised after due consultations. Now, the team is geared up for the forthcoming assembly elections of 2027,” he said, adding that there is no factionalism in the Congress’ state unit.

In another key decision, the party has appointed two more secretaries Hina Kawre and Suraj Thakur to assist Bhupesh Baghel in managing party affairs in the state.

List of 27 district presidents

Amritsar Rural: Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala

Amritsar Urban: Saurabh Maddan

Barnala: Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon

Bathinda Urban: Pritam Singh Kotbhai

Bathinda Rural: Rajan Garg

Faridkot: Navdeep Singh Brar

Fatehgarh Sahib: Surinder Singh

Fazilka: Harpreet Singh Sandhu

Ferozepur: Kulbir Singh Zira

Gurdaspur: Barindermeet Singh Pahra

Hoshiarpur: Daljit Singh

Jalandhar Urban: Rajinder Beri

Jalandhar Rural: Hardev Singh Laddi

Kapurthala: Balwinder Singh

Khanna: Lakhveer Singh Lakkha

Ludhiana Rural: Major Singh Mullapur

Ludhiana Urban: Sanjeev Talwar

Moga: Hari Singh Khai

Mohali: Kamal Kishore Sharma

Muktsar: Sukhdeep Singh Bittu

Pathankot: Panna Lal Bhatia

Patiala Rural: Gurdarshan Kaur Randhawa

Patiala Urban: Naresh Kumar Duggal

Ropar (Rupnagar): Ashwani Sharma

Sangrur: Jagdev Singh Gagga

SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr): Ajay Kumar

Tarn Taran: Rajbir Singh Bhullar