PRAGATI emerging as powerful tool for timely execution of big-ticket initiatives: J&K chief secy

Chief secretary Atal Dulloo on Monday highlighted the impact of the pro-active governance and timely implementation (PRAGATI) platform in expediting major developmental projects across J&K, stating that it has emerged as a powerful instrument for resolving long-pending issues and ensuring timely execution of big-ticket initiatives. J&K chief secretary Atal Dulloo (File)

Addressing a press conference here, Dulloo underscored the significance of PRAGATI@50, noting that the technology-driven governance mechanism has successfully unlocked several projects that had remained stalled for decades due to inter-departmental bottlenecks and procedural delays.

Citing the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project as a prime example, he said that despite being initiated in 1995, the project witnessed minimal progress for nearly 25 years. “However, after being taken up under PRAGATI for close monitoring, the project gained substantial momentum due to enhanced inter-departmental coordination and direct intervention at the highest level by the Prime Minister himself,” he said.

He informed that all projects with an outlay of more than ₹500 crore were monitored by the Prime Minister’s Group (PMG) headed by the cabinet secretary, while the most critical among them were directly reviewed by the Prime Minister through PRAGATI meetings.

Dulloo revealed that out of 59 issues pertaining to J&K taken up in earlier PRAGATI meetings, 57 have already been resolved on merit, placing the Union territory among the top performers nationally, supplemented by robust district-level follow-up by the administration.

He said that six high-impact projects worth approximately ₹53,000 crore have been completed in J&K under PRAGATI monitoring. These include the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link, Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project along with its transmission line, AIIMS Jammu, the challenging Banihal stretch of NH-44, and the Alsteng–Kargil–Khaltse–Leh transmission line.