‘Pratham Puja’ held at Amarnath cave shrine
The first prayer (pratham puja), which marks the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, was held on Tuesday on the occasion of Jyestha Purnima at the holy cave shrine.
The 43-day yatra, which has been opened to the general public this year after a gap of two years, will formally begin on June 30 and culminate on August 11. Principal secretary to the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor and chief executive officer of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board Nitishwar Kumar performed the ‘pratham puja’ along with other officials.
The concept of ‘pratham puja’ was introduced by former Jammu and Kashmir governor lieutenant general SK Sinha (retd) in 2004.The officials and priests were flown in for the ceremony in helicopters.
The government has announced that the pilgrims desirous of undertaking the pilgrimage will have to furnish their Aadhaar Card. Given spike in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and threats issued by various terror outfits, the upcoming pilgrimage is being seen as a litmus test for the government.
While 15,000 additional security forces personnel have been deployed in Kashmir in view of the killing of minorities, 400 companies of the central armed police forces are being deployed for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
Ahead of the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra, director general of police Dilbag Singh also chaired a high-level meeting with the officials to review the security arrangements on Tuesday.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
