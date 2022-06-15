Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Pratham Puja’ held at Amarnath cave shrine
chandigarh news

‘Pratham Puja’ held at Amarnath cave shrine

The 43-day yatra, which has been opened to the general public this year after a gap of two years, will formally begin on June 30 and culminate on August 11.
The first prayer (pratham puja), which marks the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, was held on Tuesday on the occasion of Jyestha Purnima at the holy cave shrine. (PTI)
The first prayer (pratham puja), which marks the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, was held on Tuesday on the occasion of Jyestha Purnima at the holy cave shrine. (PTI)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 03:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

The first prayer (pratham puja), which marks the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, was held on Tuesday on the occasion of Jyestha Purnima at the holy cave shrine.

The 43-day yatra, which has been opened to the general public this year after a gap of two years, will formally begin on June 30 and culminate on August 11. Principal secretary to the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor and chief executive officer of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board Nitishwar Kumar performed the ‘pratham puja’ along with other officials.

The concept of ‘pratham puja’ was introduced by former Jammu and Kashmir governor lieutenant general SK Sinha (retd) in 2004.The officials and priests were flown in for the ceremony in helicopters.

The government has announced that the pilgrims desirous of undertaking the pilgrimage will have to furnish their Aadhaar Card. Given spike in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and threats issued by various terror outfits, the upcoming pilgrimage is being seen as a litmus test for the government.

While 15,000 additional security forces personnel have been deployed in Kashmir in view of the killing of minorities, 400 companies of the central armed police forces are being deployed for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Ahead of the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra, director general of police Dilbag Singh also chaired a high-level meeting with the officials to review the security arrangements on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out