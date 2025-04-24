Menu Explore
{Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act} Licence of BAMS doctor cancelled for violations

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2025 05:22 AM IST

The spokesperson said that out of total 1,500 registered Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) centres in the state, 379 MTP centres have been closed

Haryana’s council of Indian medicine has cancelled the licence of Sonepat district-based BAMS doctor who was allegedly found violating Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC- PNDT) Act, a government spokesperson said without identifying the doctor against whom action has been taken.

Registration of 16 MTP centres has been suspended in the last one month. (HT File)
Registration of 16 MTP centres has been suspended in the last one month. (HT File)

The spokesperson said that out of total 1,500 registered Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) centres in the state, 379 MTP centres have been closed while the registration of 16 MTP centres has been suspended in the last one month.

The health department has directed all civil surgeons to monitor the sale of MTP Kits in their districts. These decisions were taken in a meeting of the state task force set up to monitor illegal activities coming in the way of ‘save the girl child programme’.

Surprise checks by health minister

Meanwhile, the health and family welfare minister Arti Singh Rao conducted a surprise inspection of the civil hospital in Yamunanagar on Wednesday and expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided in the hospital to the patients.

